|
|
Charles R. Barr, 77, of Harvey Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home.
Born July 28, 1942, in Marietta, he was a son of the late Charles and Ethel Hines Barr.
He was an Army veteran.
Charles was an HVAC technician.
He was an avid hunter, loved the outdoors, woodworking, restoring old cars and collecting all things.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Paul Barr.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Janice Davis Barr; two daughters, Shari Phillips, Cynthia and husband, Troy Chamberlain, both of Schuylkill Haven; four grandsons, Ryan, Shane, Casey and Nathan; one great-grandson due this summer.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor William Parrish officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 13, 2020