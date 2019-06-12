Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dietrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Dietrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles R. Dietrick Obituary
Charles R. Dietrick, 72, of Gordon, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Born March 15, 1947, he was a son of the late Lewis and Anna Snyder Dietrick.

Charles graduated from Ashland High School and worked as a welder at Caterpillar, Frackville, until retirement. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War andwas a member of Minersville American Legion. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.

In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was one brother, Terry Dietrick.

Surviving are a daughter, Kim Dietrick Anayaespinoza, of Gordon; one brother, Jim, husband of Lynn Dietrick, of Ashland; two sisters, Marlene Walter, of Ashland, and Lois Geho, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Rose, Monique, Serena and Cesar Anayaespinoza.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now