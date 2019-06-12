Charles R. Dietrick, 72, of Gordon, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.



Born March 15, 1947, he was a son of the late Lewis and Anna Snyder Dietrick.



Charles graduated from Ashland High School and worked as a welder at Caterpillar, Frackville, until retirement. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War andwas a member of Minersville American Legion. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.



In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was one brother, Terry Dietrick.



Surviving are a daughter, Kim Dietrick Anayaespinoza, of Gordon; one brother, Jim, husband of Lynn Dietrick, of Ashland; two sisters, Marlene Walter, of Ashland, and Lois Geho, of Palmyra; grandchildren, Rose, Monique, Serena and Cesar Anayaespinoza.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



