Charles R. "Chuck" Riley, 64, of East Pottsville Street, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.
Born Sept. 5, 1955, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Henry and Barbara Taylor Riley.
He was a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove, and Operation Hugs and Kisses, Pine Grove. Charles worked at State Hospital in Harrisburg and then in the mail room for the workmans comp. office in Harrisburg. He was an avid Phillies fan.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 22 years, Linda Lehman-Riley, Sept. 7, 2019.
Surviving are his brother-in-law, David Lehman and his companion, Bonnie Book, of Pine Grove, and his loving four-legged companion, Layla
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's U.C.C. Church Memorial Fund, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
