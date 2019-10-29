Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. "Chuck" Riley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R. "Chuck" Riley Obituary
Charles R. "Chuck" Riley, 64, of East Pottsville Street, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.

Born Sept. 5, 1955, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Henry and Barbara Taylor Riley.

He was a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove, and Operation Hugs and Kisses, Pine Grove. Charles worked at State Hospital in Harrisburg and then in the mail room for the workmans comp. office in Harrisburg. He was an avid Phillies fan.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 22 years, Linda Lehman-Riley, Sept. 7, 2019.

Surviving are his brother-in-law, David Lehman and his companion, Bonnie Book, of Pine Grove, and his loving four-legged companion, Layla

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's U.C.C. Church Memorial Fund, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now