Charles R. Shellhammer Obituary
Charles R. Shellhammer, 71, of Kaska, passed away Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Aug. 31, 1938, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Robert Jr. and Shirley Paisley Shellhammer.

Charles was employed for 31 years at Exide Batteries, Hamburg, and was last employed and retired as a clerk for SCI/Mahanoy. He was a member of and played the organ for United Methodist Church, Cumbola.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Shellhammer III.

Charles is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Bogish Shellhammer, of Kaska; stepson, Joseph Stefan and wife, Morgan, of Pottsville; brother, Kevin Shellhammer and wife, Carol, of Palo Alto; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
