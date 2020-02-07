Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Angels
Kulpmont, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Angels
Kulpmont, PA
View Map
Charles Rodney "Chuck" Nevius


1953 - 2020
Charles Rodney "Chuck" Nevius Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Rodney Nevius, 66, of Kulpmont, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, New York City, with his loving family surrounding him. He was a "Man of Faith, Honor, Strength, and Courage till his last breath."

Born Feb. 22, 1953, in Lewisburg, he was a son of the late Harold and Anna Lucille (Scheatler) Nevius.

He graduated from Milton High School. He worked at Fleetwood Motor Homes from 1982 until its closing and SCI/Mahanoy as supervisor, where he retired in December 2018. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Kulpmont. He enjoyed time spent with family, hunting, fishing, camping, lifting weights, and his dog, Roxy.

Chuck married Rosemary Groody Nevius on Feb. 17, 1990, and they'd been together for 39 years.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Zieber and Linda Fair; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Teresa Groody; sister-in-law, Patricia Groody.

In addition to his wife, Rosemary, he is survived by four children, son, Charles Nevius Jr. and his wife, Kristin, daughter, Christine Wichurowski and her husband, Stanley, daughter, Jennifer Pisarz and her husband, Corey, and Brian Nevius; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Brendon, Paige, Tyler, Anthony, Bailey and Brayden. Also surviving are a brother, Harold Nevius Jr., of Danville, and sister, Roxanne Sarviss and her husband, Rob, of Danville. He was brother-in-law to the Groody's of Ashland, Joe, Jim, John, Christine, Michael and Marie. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, friends and relatives whom he loved very much, and his beloved dog, Roxy, who served as his protector and emotional support dog. He courageously battled cancer for 25 months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Church of the Holy Angels, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
