Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Charles Rushannon

Charles Rushannon Obituary
Charles Rushannon, 78, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday at Schuylkill Center.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony and Helen Rutecky Roshannon.

He attended Cass Township schools and worked on highway construction as a pipefitter. He later worked as a delivery driver for The Republican-Herald. He also owned and operated Charlie's Pool Room, Minersville.

An Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, he was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the AMVETS.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, John "Cookie" Roshannon, Joseph "Buzzy" Roshannon and Anthony "Dunda" Roshannon.

Surviving are four children, Charles S. Rushannon Sr. (spouse, April), of Pottsville, Veronica Rapali, of Pottsville, Kathleen Yourey, of Minersville, and Vincent Rushannon, of Riverside, Calif.; his companion, Shirley Rountree, of Minersville; 13 grandchildren, Charles S. Rushannon Jr., Makenna Rushannon, Brett Rushannon, Madison Rushannon, Macie Rushannon, Joseph Rapali, Ryan Rapali, Rylee Rapali, Luciano Yourey, Abigaile Yourey, Lorenzo Yourey, Dominico Yourey and Mitchell Rushannon. He is also survived by two siblings, Dorothy Maxwell, of Reading and George "Babe" Roshannon, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors from 6 p.m. Monday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
