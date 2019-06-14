Charles T. Forney, 67, of Rockledge, Cass Township, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at his home.



Born on April 30, 1952, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Burton and Eleanore Yeasted Forney.



He was a 1970 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, and attended Penn State. He was employed by Tredegar Film Products, Mar Lin, for 41 years before retiring as a supervisor in 2014.



He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time by the ocean. He was also a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.



Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, the former Patricia Campion; his two daughters, Nicole Forney and Lisa Forney, both of Rockledge; his devoted grand-puppies, Lola, Gus and Penny; two siblings, George Forney (spouse, Eileen), Pottsville, and Karen Jackson (spouse, David), Elkton, Maryland; a sister-in-law, Annette Bulino (spouse, David), Minersville; nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends may call from 6:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce Street, Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.



