Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
Charles T. "Chuckie" Oliver Jr.


1955 - 2019
Charles T. "Chuckie" Oliver Jr. Obituary
Charles T. "Chuckie" Oliver Jr., 64, of Ringtown, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Chuckie was born in Shenandoah, March 7, 1955, a son of the late Emily (Snyder) and Charles Oliver Sr.

He attended Shenandoah and Pottsville area schools. He worked for the former A&E Products/Tyco Industries in Ringtown until the plant closure, then went on to work at the former Amity Acres Farm in Ringtown.

Chuckie was of the Catholic faith and those who knew him, knew his love of spending time with his great-grandchildren, enjoying time with his neighbors and his ability to help anyone within his means. Chuckie enjoyed shopping and going to yard sales and not only playing, but winning on lottery and scratch-off tickets.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Thomas; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alice and Ralph Rumble; a son, Carl Zehner; a sister-in-law, Dianne Mummey; a brother-in-law, Ralph Rumble; great-niece, Brittany Zelinsky.

Chuckie is survived by his loving wife, Jean (Rumble) Oliver, whom he had shared 36 wonderful years with; a daughter, Kelly Moses, of Ringtown; a granddaughter, Courtnye Wasser; two great-grandchildren, Alyza Beane and Bennett Beane. Also surviving are brothers, Joseph, Francis and John; sisters, Patricia, Katherine, Jean and Mary; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. For more information or to sign the online register, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
