Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church
Frackville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church
Frackville, PA
Charles Timko Jr. Obituary
Charles Timko Jr., 62, fell asleep in the Lord at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Burlington, New Jersey.

Born Sept. 23, 1956, at the former Ashland Hospital, Charlie was a son of the late Charles Timko Sr., of Georgia, and Vera Malinchak Timko, of New Cumberland.

Charlie was a 1974 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, and attended the North Schuylkill Vo-Technical High School, where he learned his lifelong craft, electrical engineering.

Following high school, he moved to New Jersey, and had embarked on a long tenure with Siemans-Westinghouse, which included traveling to many parts of the world for his job. Charlie was a proud member of the American Slovak Club, Roebling, N.J., and the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Pa.

He enjoyed tinkering with Enduro bikes, but later in life appreciated the long trips on his BMW motorcycle.

In addition to his mother, Charlie is survived by sister, Anna Timko Hughes and husband, Very Rev. Edward Hughes, Methuen, Mass.; brother, Robert Timko and his wife, Sharon, New Cumberland; lifelong friend, Deborah Frew, Minersville; nieces, nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Dennison Funeral Home, Florence, N.J., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church, Frackville, with a funeral service at the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to or the . Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019
