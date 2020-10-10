Home

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Charles W. Henry Obituary

Charles W. Henry, 77, of West Lawn, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Reading Rehabilitation Center.

He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Stencovage) Henry, who passed away March 24, 2018.

Born in Reading, Mr. Henry was a son of the late Arthur S. and Elizabeth M. (Bedford) Henry.

He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era, achieving the rank of sergeant and receiving two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star for Valor and, in 2011, was inducted into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame.

Mr. Henry was employed by Car Tech as a lathe operator until his retirement. He loved his family, friends and fishing. Mr. Henry was a long standing member of Sinking Spring VFW, Lincoln Park Fire Company, West Lawn Quoting Club, Kenhorst Fire Company and Shillington Social Quarters.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra L. Basehoar, wife of Griffith Basehoar, of Shillington; his son Scott M. Henry, husband of Stacy M. Henry, of Muhlenberg Township; his grandchildren, Emily M. Basehoar, Rebecca D. Basehoar, Matthew J. Basehoar, Lance Cpl. Carter A. Henry, Marine Corps; Brandy Lynn Radwanski; his great-grandchildren, Adeleia K. and Eliana M. Laws. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Mae Karabinos, wife of Robert Karabinos, of Shillington, and Joanne Brown, of Reading.

A graveside service with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 131, Berks County, P.O. Box 13735, Reading, PA 19612-3735, berks-pa.toysfortots.org; supportwoundedwarriorproject.org/Donate or www22Kill.com. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. Ninth St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
