Charles W. Keller, 80, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday surrounded by his loving family.
Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Frank and Virginia Schaeffer Keller.
Charles was the husband to Catherine Pritiskutch Keller to whom he was married 57 years on Nov. 24 of last year.
He was of the Protestant faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bette Ann Tindley; a grandson, Brenden Bowen; sister in-law, Evie Keller.
Charles is survived by his wife and two daughters, Jody Lynn, wife of Wayne Bowen, and Lisa A. Keller, both of Schuylkill Haven. He is also survived by grandchildren, Bryce, Caitria, Calista, Michael, Nevin, Deziree and Jaiden; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Kolson, Soroya, Harper and Tristan. He is also survived by a brother, Gary Keller, and nieces and nephews.
A private service at the convenience of the family will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services. The family requests donations in Charles' name to be made to Brenden Bowen Memorial Fund and Charities, Tomkins VIST Bank, 237 Route 61 South, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Memorial and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2020