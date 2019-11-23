|
Charles W. Staudenmeier Jr., 94, of Hershey, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2019, at Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg.
He was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Ashland, a son of the late Charles and Sara (Daley) Staudenmeier.
Charles was a graduate of Penn State University and Dickinson School of Law and had worked for Nationwide Insurance. Mr. Staudenmeier was a World War II Army veteran and both a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was a former Derry Township supervisor. He enjoyed many summers at Elm Lodge, Ontario, Calif., with his wife, Shirley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. (Taillon) Staudenmeier; son, Charles J. Staudenmeier; siblings, James Staudenmeier and Sally Margraf.
Charles is survived by daughter, Katherine L. (Rudy) Wellnitz, of Kennett Square; son, Raymond W. (Darlene) Staudenmeier, of Wilkes-Barre; daughter, Ann M. (Tom) Charles, of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Marilyn, Katelyn and Daniel Wellnitz, Taillon and Teagan Staudenmeier, Rena, Owen and Joseph Charles; sister, Margaret Whalen; loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hershey. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey. Interment with military honors will be in Hershey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 W. Areba Ave., Hershey, PA 17033. Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2019