Charles Wiscount Obituary

Charles Wiscount, infant son of Anthony and Haley Rich Wiscount, Pottsville, passed away Wednesday at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, just four days after he was born in Camp Hill on Sept. 5.

He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandfather #2, Robert "Pete" Wiscount; maternal great-grandparents #1, Charles and Anna Rhode, his paternal uncle, Joseph Wiscount.

In addition to his parents, Charlie is also survived by his older sister, Molly Jo Wiscount, at home; maternal grandmother, Christi Rhode, Pottsville; maternal grandfather, Joseph Rich Jr. (spouse, Denise), Seltzer; paternal grandparents, Robert and Jessica Wiscount, Marlin; maternal great-grandparents #2, Joseph Rich Sr. and Suzanne Rich, Pottsville; paternal great-grandparents #1, Richard and Jacqueline Seiger, Minersville; paternal great-grandmother #2, Brenda Wiscount, Tremont; a maternal aunt, Morgan Rich, Seltzer; a paternal aunt, Emma Wiscount, Marlin.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Tuesday from 6 p.m. and on Wednesday from 6 a.m. with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Donations to the NICU at Hershey Medical Center are preferred, and can be made at the funeral home or by visiting https://hmc.pennstatehealth.org/ Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
