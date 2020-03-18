|
Charlotte H. Capello, 93, a former resident of Ringtown and Providence Place, Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Charlotte was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Girardville, a daughter of the late Alma (McSurdy) and Lewis H. Hoffman.
The last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Capello; her brothers, Geroge and Lewis Hoffman; a sister.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, including Cheryl Jones, Leslie Hoffman, Terry Howe, Stephen Howe and Jeanne Lamphier.
Charlotte had a love of life and early on in her career she moved to San Francisco to work for the FBI. She had a special skill needed in that office and moved there from Pennsylvania.
While there, she met Ed Capello on a date set up by a friend. Ed and Charlotte lived in Martinez, Calif., while Ed managed the Shell oil plant there.
They loved to dance and many of their pictures show Ed and Charlotte in their full dance clothes. Charlotte had a heart for helping others. There were many times she lent a helping hand to her family and friends. Charlotte loved the Lord and, as long as she was able, she continued to attend services at her local church and at Providence Place.
She will be missed by her many friends and family. Thank you Charlotte for showing us how to live a good life.
Relatives and friends are asked to meet for a 10 a.m. graveside service Saturday, March 21, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Shenandoah Heights. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Charlotte's family during their time of need. Visit our website at www.ringtownfuneral.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020