Charlotte N. Eckroth, 98, of Mahanoy City, passed away Monday at Schuylkill Center in Pottsville.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Stocker Eckroth.
She attended Mahanoy City schools and retired after 42 years of service with City Shirt Factory. She was a life and oldest member of Christ Lutheran Church in Mahanoy City.
Preceding her in death were two sisters, Betty Jane Eckroth and Ruth F. Campbell and her companion, Edward Dorning.
Survivors include a sister, Lois Kline, of Mahanoy City; four nieces, Cheryl Walawender, Karen (Knapp) McCarthy, Beverley Blew and Diane Kline; great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Rite of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Fred T. Crawford officiating at Christ Lutheran Church in Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Contributions in her name to Christ Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family and accepted at the visitation. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home of Mahanoy City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 1, 2019