Cheryl Ann Boyer, 62, of Lewistown Valley, Tamaqua, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.



Born Wednesday, May 8, 1957, in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late William J. and E. Laverne Evans Miller.



A Panther Valley High School graduate, Cheryl had worked at Koch's Farm Service for many years. She enjoyed riding her horses and breeding Rottweilers. Cheryl was an active member of West Penn 4-H Club.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell W. Boyer, Jan. 28, 2008.



Surviving are sons, Benjamin L. Boyer and his wife, Amanda, of Tamaqua, and Jeremy D. Boyer and his wife, Jessica, of Hamburg; sister, Jeanne M. Koch, wife of David, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Danika, Abel, Lydia and Eleanor; nephews and nieces also survive her.



A celebration of Cheryl's life will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Tamaqua, with the Rev. Sunny Stock officiating. Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until time of services. Private interment will be in Zion United Church Cemetery, Lewistown Valley. Memorials in Cheryl's memory can be made to Christ Church of McKeansburg, 6 South Race Street, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Cheryl can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., of 655 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252. (570) 668-2550.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019