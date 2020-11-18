Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA
Chester J. Sebastian Obituary

Chester J. Sebastian, 76, of Emmaus, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.

He was the husband of Patricia F. (McGlone) Sebastian. The couple would have celebrated 54 years of marriage Nov. 19. Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late James and Kathryn Sebastian.

He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Chester was an optician for many years until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jason J. Sebastian, in 1989, and brother, Joseph Sebastian.

Survivors are wife; daughter, Jennifer Sebastian; son, Michael Sebastian and his wife, Grace; sisters, Janet Sebastian and Bernice Vleck and her husband, Brian.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Lehigh County, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
