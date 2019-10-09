|
|
Chester L. "Chet" Cegielski, a loving brother and uncle who delighted in his family and friends and never passed up a chance to dance, drink a beer or play darts, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Ferndale, Md., after a long battle with lung cancer at the age of 86.
Chet, a native of coal-mining Shenandoah, lived for many years in Haledon, N.J., worked at General Electric and was a lifelong member of the Shenandoah Heights Fire Department. He loved old western movies, attending Lighthouse Church and spending time with his grandniece, Devin Dominick. Chet and the love of his life, Elaine Quaglietta, his partner of 38 years, enjoyed bowling, dancing and watching football.
Elaine predeceased him in 2012. His brothers, Teddy and Walter; sister, Mildred; father, John; and mother, Bertha, also predeceased him.
Chet is survived by his loving sister, Florence Heiser, of Ferndale, whom he lived with the past six years; three nephews, Jack Cegielski and Francis Kacilowicz, of Shenandoah, and John Heiser, of Glen Burnie, Md. He is also survived by his niece, Michele Heiser, of Pasadena, Md., and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the chapel of Lighthouse Church, 6691 Bay Meadow Drive, Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Lighthouse Church or the SPCA. To plant a memorial tree in honor of Chester Leonard Cegielski, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019