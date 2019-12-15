|
|
Chloe A. Lubold, 87, of Tower City, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born in Tower City, Oct. 1, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ivan and Alma McNoldy Hand.
Chloe was a retired seamstress from the garment industry.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tower City; the Tower City American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of the Porter Tower Lionettes.
Chloe was always volunteering when everyone needed a hand. She volunteered with the Tower City Old Home Week for many years, something she always looked forward to doing.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Leon Bender and Alvin Lubold; a son, Terry Bender; sister, Neva Meese.
Surviving are her two sons, Bruce Bender (Sandy), Muir, and Scott Bender (Crystal), Williamstown; three grandsons; two great- grandsons.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Peter's Cemetery, Orwin, with the Rev. Maureen Duffy-Guy presiding. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Trinity UCC, 446 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 15, 2019