Christ N. Sacco Jr., 74, of Shenandoah Village Apartments, East Coal Street, Shenandoah, died Tuesday, June 25, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township, N.J.



Born in Shenandoah, to the late Christ N. and Jennie Decrease Sacco Sr., he lived in North Brunswick, N.J., for many years before returning to Shenandoah 15 years ago.



He was an owner/operator of Victory Cab Company in New Brunswick for 43 years before his retirement.



Mr. Sacco was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he was an active member of the church's Mens' Society. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, both in Shenandoah and N.J.



He was a member of the North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 for 40 years and was a former North Brunswick Democratic Committeeman and he was also the organizer of the Doo Wop Cruisers Club, all in N.J.



Surviving are his daughter, Krista Zippo and her boyfriend, John Dacunzo, of Hillsborough, N.J.; his granddaughter, Alexandra Zippo; his former son-in-law, Sam Zippo and his wife, Sherry, of Flemington, N.J.; his sister, Mary Rose Masternack and her husband, Richard, of Shenandoah; his brother, Phil Sacco, of Mahanoy Plane; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Religious services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, will officiate. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2019