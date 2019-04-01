Christa M. Graeff, 46, of Newtown, died Saturday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to her children's scholarship fund. Full details and complete arrangements shall be announced in Tuesday's edition of The Republican-Herald. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2019