Christa M. Graeff, 46, of Newtown, passed away after a long and courageous fight with breast cancer , surrounded by family and friends Saturday, March 30, at Geisinger Hospital.Born in Pottsville, on Jan. 14, 1973, she was a daughter of George R. Jr. and Sharon L. Bramley Laudeman, both of Minersville.Chrissy was the wife of Frederick Graeff.Chrissy was a 1991 graduate of Minersville Area High School, where she was Homecoming Queen, a cheerleader and co-captain her senior year. She was a 1993 graduate from Schuylkill Business Institute with an associate's degree in business. Chrissy was an assistant office manager of Laudeman Pest Control.Chrissy was devoted to her family, especially her children Emily, Jared and stepdaughter Cassie. Chrissy could also be spotted around with her friends. Chrissy loved attending all football, basketball, baseball and softball games for her daughters, Cassie and Emily, and son, Jared; also her niece, Cali Laudeman, and nephews, Justin Geiger and Colt Laudeman. More recently she found a love for running and would often be spotted out with friends. She completed multiple half-marathons, 5Ks and the Tough Mudder competition.Chrissy was an active member of our community. Chrissy was a former MAHS Cheerleader Adviser. Chrissy volunteered her time at the Minersville Fifth Quarter Club, Minersville Little League, Minersville Youth Soccer Association, Minersville Area High School Basketball and Softball Boosters, being a teacher for the St. Matthew the Evangelist CCD program, and the St. Matthew the Evangelist CYO Basketball program.Chrissy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Bramley; paternal grandmother, Marie Laudeman; and brother, Brian R. Laudeman, in 2014.In addition to her husband, Fred, and parents, George and Sharon, Chrissy is survived by her daughters, Cassie and Emily; son, Jared; father-in-law, Robert F. Graeff, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Karen Geiger and Jen Laudeman; brother-in-law, Robert Graeff; aunts, uncle, niece and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville, with the Rev. Father Leo Maletz officiating. Friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emily and Jared Educational Fund, which will be accepted at the funeral home during visitation. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with arrangements.

