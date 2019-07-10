Christian H. Freeman, 94, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Carolyn's House Hospice Residence. For the past two years, he was a resident at Ecumenical Retirement Community.



Chris was born on Nov. 17, 1924, a son of the late John and Margaret Noll Freeman, of Pottsville.



He was a 1942 graduate of Pottsville High School. He served in the Marine Corps during World War II, was wounded in combat and awarded a Purple Heart. Chris was a retired machinist for the United States Government.



Chris was a member of Colonial Park United Church of Christ. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and having coffee with his buddies at Colonial Park Mall each morning. He was an avid Phillies fan.



In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude R. Freeman; brothers, John and George Freeman; sisters, Margaret "Dolly" Zelinsky, and Freda Jobrey; nephew, Mark Zelinsky.



He is survived by his sister, Jeanie Moyer, of Tamaqua; sister-in-law, Beverley Nagle-Haus; niece, Tara Mitchell; nephew, Jack Nagle, of Harrisburg. Other nieces and nephews include Judy Dross, Shelley Tomey, Maryan Marton, Carolan Emery, Doris Jean Breyan, Mickey, Jack, Bobby and Richie Jobrey.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Ecumenical Retirement Community and to the staff of Carolyn's House for their excellent care of Chris during his last days of life.



Funeral service will be held at noon Monday, July 15, at Zimmerman-Auer Funeral Home Inc., 4100 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Viewing from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



