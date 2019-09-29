|
Christine A. Rodichok, 72, of Tower City, passed away very unexpectedly Friday evening.
Born in Muir, April 24, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Mae Hoffman Bixler.
Christine was a 1965 graduate of the former Porter Tower High School.
Following graduation, she worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until the birth of her daughter. She then worked doing secretarial jobs for local businesses in the Tower City area.
She was of the Methodist faith, was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Tower City, and Tower City American Legion.
Christine enjoyed living life to the fullest, be it travelling to the Caribbean Islands every year, or their trips to Key West, Fla., she loved the sun and sand.
Her life revolved around her family, her husband, daughters and grandchildren who were her world. She also loved her faithful companion, her dog, Jonnie.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Theodore S. "Ted" Rodichok; her two daughters, Jodi L. Zeiders (Robert), Sinking Spring, and Victoria A. Huntzinger (Dane), Valley View; one brother, James Bixler (Bonnie), Tower City; three grandchildren she adored, Holly, Cassie and Grant Huntzinger; nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Amanda Bressler. Viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the chapel. Memorial donations in memory of Christine should be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 322, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
