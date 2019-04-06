Christine D. Prep, 54, of Frackville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 3, at her residence.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Victor and Eileen Durose Prep, of Girardville.
She is survived by her son, Shane Benjamin Prep, Girardville; a sister, Victoria Lee and her husband, Bryan Nelson, Macungie; her grandmother, Evelyn Prep; her two nieces, Juliet and Sofia; her nephew, Jonathan; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Girardville United Protestant Cemetery (Wildcat) following the service. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of the arrangements.
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
570 276-6416
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 6, 2019