|
|
Christine E. "Teen" Unger, 90, of Wiconisco, passed away Thursday at Premier of Susquehanna, Millersburg.
Born Aug. 31, 1929, in Lykens, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence Grimm Trumpeter. She was a graduate of the former Lykens High School.
She attended the former Wesley United Methodist Church, Wiconisco.
Teen was a retired seamstress from the garment industry. She had also worked at the former Don's Food Rite.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending time at the river in Dalmatia. Her family meant the world to her, she was extremely proud of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Unger, in 2000; sisters, Mary Maiden, Anna Hart, Sarah Kinsey, Martha Bechtel, Louise Breit; her brother, Louis Trumpeter.
Surviving are her two children, Mary Lou Readinger and her husband, Gregory, Williamstown, and Tom Unger and his companion, Michele Deibert, Wiconisco; a sister in-law, Mary Trumpeter, Williamstown; four grandchildren, Grace Unger and her companion, Keagan Shay, Greg Readinger and his wife, Tiffany, Matthew Readinger and Mary Ann Readinger and her companion, Adam Green; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan and Mckenzie Readinger; nieces and nephews.
Teen will be laid to rest privately at the Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. Donations in her memory should be made to Premier at Susquehanna, c/o Activity Fund, 990 Medical Road, Millersburg, PA 17061. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 23, 2020