Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Unger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine E. "Teen" Unger


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine E. "Teen" Unger Obituary
Christine E. "Teen" Unger, 90, of Wiconisco, passed away Thursday at Premier of Susquehanna, Millersburg.

Born Aug. 31, 1929, in Lykens, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence Grimm Trumpeter. She was a graduate of the former Lykens High School.

She attended the former Wesley United Methodist Church, Wiconisco.

Teen was a retired seamstress from the garment industry. She had also worked at the former Don's Food Rite.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and spending time at the river in Dalmatia. Her family meant the world to her, she was extremely proud of her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Unger, in 2000; sisters, Mary Maiden, Anna Hart, Sarah Kinsey, Martha Bechtel, Louise Breit; her brother, Louis Trumpeter.

Surviving are her two children, Mary Lou Readinger and her husband, Gregory, Williamstown, and Tom Unger and his companion, Michele Deibert, Wiconisco; a sister in-law, Mary Trumpeter, Williamstown; four grandchildren, Grace Unger and her companion, Keagan Shay, Greg Readinger and his wife, Tiffany, Matthew Readinger and Mary Ann Readinger and her companion, Adam Green; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan and Mckenzie Readinger; nieces and nephews.

Teen will be laid to rest privately at the Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. Donations in her memory should be made to Premier at Susquehanna, c/o Activity Fund, 990 Medical Road, Millersburg, PA 17061. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -