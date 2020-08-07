Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
609 Folz Blvd
Moose Lake, MN 55767
(218) 485-4429
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Herring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Ellen Herring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Ellen Herring Obituary

Christine Ellen Herring, 55, Sturgeon Lake, Minn., formerly of Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.

Chris may have struggled with many challenges at the end of her life but her family truly wants to focus on the beautiful person whom she was and character she had.

Chris was born May 28, 1965, in Pottsville, to Floyd Sr. and Mary Lou Seltzer.

She grew up in Schuylkill Haven and graduated from Blue Mountain High School in 1984. On Aug. 25, 1984, Chris married Michael Herring. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom through the years. In 1997, the family moved to Sturgeon Lake. Chris volunteered as a paraprofessional at Willow River School and later worked for Jim Ray Vending and M & M Vending, stocking vending machines at MSOP, Moose Lake. Chris was known for being hardworking, determined and hard-headed, but she still possessed that loving and tenderness needed to be a wife, mom and grandma. She liked to mow grass and blow snow and always rolled up her sleeves for that do-it-yourself project.

Chris is survived by her husband, Michael; three children, Melissa, of Sandstone, Anthony (BrandyMay), of Sturgeon Lake, and Lori, of Sturgeon Lake; five grandchildren, Natalie, Emmett, Henry, Lucy and Isaac; her parents, Floyd Sr. and Mary Lou Seltzer, of Schuylkill Haven; four siblings, Michael (Fay) Seltzer, Carol (Daryl) Morgan, Dennis (Nancy) Seltzer and Floyd Jr. (Michelle) Seltzer, all of Pennsylvania; nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation and services were held Wednesday, July 29, in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Cremation followed the service with private inurnment in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Birch Creek Township. Memorials are preferred and may be made through the Tribute Fund attached to the website. Arrangements were by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -