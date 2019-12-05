|
|
Christine "Tina" Gauker, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in her Schuylkill Haven home.
Tina was born June 11, 1940, at her family's home in Port Clinton, a daughter of Christian and Alice Baver.
She attended Schuylkill Haven High School and later received her GED.
She was a hard working woman - often working multiple jobs at one time. Most people remember her as a waitress at Villa Montagne, Summit View, and Roman Delight, but her many other jobs included Diener's Factory, school bus driver and loving mother.
Christine is survived by her three children, Troy Gauker and his wife, Carol, Christian Gauker and Trish Gauker; two grandchildren, Nicole (Gauker) Tranquillo and Christian Gauker; her great-granddaughter, Siena Tranquillo. She is also survived by her sister, Maxine "Mib" Kokitus; brothers, Hermy Baver, Richard Baver and Brian Baver; nieces and nephews.
Tina enjoyed many things throughout her life, includeing roller skating, swimming, dancing, dining out at fine restaurants, gardening and spending time with her beloved dogs, Toby and Izzy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg. Funeral services will immediately follow the Tuesday morning visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the many nursing assistants and Hospice of Northeast Pennsylvania over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019