Christine M. Harner, 66, of Pottsville, passed away suddenly Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Lykens, June 22, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Roland and Dorothy Laing Fetterhoff.
Chris attended Porter Tower High School. She was a customer service manager at Walmart, Saint Clair, before becoming ill.
Chris will be remembered for enjoying the simple things in life. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a fan of Elvis Presley.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold E. Harner; four children, Angela L. Vidal (Clarence), Pottsville, Gayle M. Bowman, Muir, Bernard G. Bowman III, Pottsville, and Aaron A. Bowman (Linda), Pottsville; a stepson, Arnold Harner Jr., Newport; one brother, Rodney Fetterhoff (Carol), Tower City; two sisters, Sandy Bender (Bruce) and Terriann Fetterhoff, both of Muir; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2019