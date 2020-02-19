|
Christine M. Schultz, 51, of Port Carbon, formerly of Branch Township, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Rita Jefferson Schultz, Port Carbon, and the late Marlin P. Schultz Sr. She was a 1986 graduate of Minersville High School and also studied at McCann School of Business & Technology. She worked as a clerk at several local retailers, including Hill's, Boscov's, and Giant Food, Pottsville.
She was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She enjoyed fishing, but was an animal advocate.
In addition to her mother, Christine is survived by two siblings, Marlin P. Schultz Jr. (companion, Marilyn Roberts), Primrose, Cass Township, and Jennifer Schultz, Port Carbon; two nephews, Marlin J. Schultz and Scott A. Schultz; two nieces, Greta Schultz and Jasmine Schultz; aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until services at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2020