Christine Marie Steele, 57, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, June 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Christine was born March 4, 1963, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Mary Jane (Porter) and Ronald Lynch.
She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and formerly employed by Hollander Sleep Products, Pottsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Lynch.
Christine is survived by a son, Travis, husband of Brooke Kalbach, of Schuylkill Haven; a brother, John Lynch, of Schuylkill Haven; a granddaughter, Aubrey Lynch; a niece, Jessica Reppert; a nephew, Ian Lynch.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. No service will be held. Interment will be held privately at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements and cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 23, 2020