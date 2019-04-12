Christine Moran, 54, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Frackville, died unexpectedly on April 4.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Jack F. and Kathleen Kodis Moran. She had been employed as a home healthcare worker.
Christine was a graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School, Fountain Springs, and received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Christine is survived by her sister, Patricia Moran; her brother, David Moran; aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, from St. Ann's Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday morning. Interment will be private. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
