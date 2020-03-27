|
Christine P. "Teenie" (Mohutsky) Sebastian, 95, formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, at Lehigh Center, Macungie.
Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Oravitz) Mohutsky.
Her husband, Walter "Buddy" Sebastian, died May 13, 2015.
Private funeral services will be held. In memory of Christine, Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Michael's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Michael Grabowsky, pastor, officiating at a date and time to be announced. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
