Christine Rennick, 67, of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born Sept. 13, 1953, in Mount Union, she was a daughter of Robert and Patsy (Erb) Mellott, of Frackville.
She retired as a secretary from Schuylkill County Domestic Relations.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Beecroft.
Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Stephen E. Rennick; brother, Robert Mellott; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 6 Caroline Ave., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Carl Shankweilier will be officiating. Visitation in accordance with CDC guidelines will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020