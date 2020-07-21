Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
6 Caroline Ave
Saint Clair, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Rennick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Rennick


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Rennick Obituary

Christine Rennick, 67, of Saint Clair, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born Sept. 13, 1953, in Mount Union, she was a daughter of Robert and Patsy (Erb) Mellott, of Frackville.

She retired as a secretary from Schuylkill County Domestic Relations.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Beecroft.

Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Stephen E. Rennick; brother, Robert Mellott; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 6 Caroline Ave., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Carl Shankweilier will be officiating. Visitation in accordance with CDC guidelines will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -