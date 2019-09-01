|
Christine Sue Hoffecker (Cory), 52, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 28, at her residence.
Christine was born in Fargo, North Dakota, Sept. 5, 1966, a daughter of Anna Mae Halulakos and the late Paul Cory. She was the widow of David Brian Hoffecker.
She graduated from Pottsville High School in 1984 and attended votech in Frackville, where she received her LPN certification in 1991. Christine was previously employed at Good Samaritan Hospital and the Berks-Heim Nursing Home.
In addition to her mother, Anna (Miller) Halulakos, Christine is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Hoffecker, companion of Mark Zelinsky Jr., and Lindsey Hoffecker, companion of Rusty Schenck; granddaughter, Aubrey Blankenhorn; sisters, Sharon Meeker and Grace Kintzer; a brother, David Cory.
In addition to David, her husband, she was preceded in death by her father, Paul Cory, and stepfather, John Halulakos. She will be greatly missed by her family and her pets, Thor and Blaze.
A Mass of Christan Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and visitation from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2019