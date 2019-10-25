|
|
Christopher Joseph Corby, 48, of Frackville, formerly of Saint Clair, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, April 18, 1971, he was a son of the late Paul J. Corby Sr. and Carol (Donit) Corby Williams.
He was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. Chris worked as a machine operator at Hexcel, Saint Clair. He was a member of the former St. Boniface and St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Chris was a loving father, hunter, fisherman, and Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul J. Corby Jr.; a stepfather, Earl Williams.
Surviving are his son, Jacob Corby, of Frackville; two sisters, Tracey Grabish and her husband, David, of Schuylkill Haven, and Veronica Kogoy and husband, Alan, of Wilkes-Barre; two brothers, Bernard Corby and his wife, Nada Laguna, of Saint Clair, and Jason Corby, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
