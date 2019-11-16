|
Christopher Nathaniel Ferrence, of Severna Park, Md., passed away Nov. 12, 2019.
Chris was a son of Brian and Suzanne (Snyder) Ferrence and was born Jan. 7, 1971, in Lancaster. He was raised in Summit Station and graduated from Blue Mountain High School. He studied at Carnegie Mellon University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in architectural design.
Before residing in Severna Park, Chris lived in Los Angeles, Charlotte, N.C., and Pittsburgh. He currently worked for Transportation Resources LLC and was a member of Teamsters Local 249. During his 25-year career in the film and television industry, Chris worked on dozens of films and TV series. He wrote and directed two small films and several short film projects. Christopher loved writing and watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, but his true passion was spending time with his wife and daughters.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Suzanne Snyder, who passed away in 2011.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Stacey Ferrence; his father, Brian Ferrence, of Summit Station; his sister, Annie Ferrence, of Cressona; his sister, Carrie Ferrence, of Seattle, Wash.; his daughters, Emily Ferrence and Harper Ferrence, of Severna Park; family and friends.
A gathering will be held at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 16, at Severn Inn, 1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Annapolis, MD 21409. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to www.gofundme.com/f/college-fund-for-emily-and-harper-ferrence?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Online condolences may be made at www.barracnofuneralhome.com.
