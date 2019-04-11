Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher T. Beckett. View Sign

Christopher T. Beckett, 33, of Frackville, died Tuesday in Pine Grove at his father's residence, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with neurofibromatosis.



Born in Pottsville, May 11, 1985, he was a son of Kelley Krieger, of Kulpmont, and Mark Beckett and his wife, Sandi, of Pine Grove.



Chris was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2003; he participated in Frackville Little League. He was a social member of Goodwill Fire Company, Frackville, and his pride and joy was his 1980 Malibu.



He was a 2004 graduate of North Schuylkill High School, received certificates in carpentry and CAD from Schuylkill Technology Center and earned an associate's degree in health information technology from Lehigh Carbon Community College in 2008.



He worked for Geisinger Medical Center, Buckhorn, as a medical coder and was a member of AHIMA, the Professional Association of Medical Coding.



His favorite hobbies included genealogy, hunting, fishing and car cruises. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Phillies and



He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Frackville.



In addition to his parents, surviving are a sister, Carrie Cresswell and her husband, Darle, of Schuylkill Haven; two stepsisters, Kelly Patterson and Courtney Marx; paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Beckett; maternal grandmother, Rhoda Saldukas; two nephews, Cameron and Daulton Cresswell; aunts, uncles and cousins, and his loving dogs, Jenny, Duke and Yeager.



Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 North Lehigh Avenue, Frackville. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to Carrie Cresswell or Mark Beckett c/o The Christopher Beckett Memorial Scholarship Fund, at M&T Bank c/o Lauren Versailles, 100 West Market St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Frackville.



