Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christy Lou McGowan. View Sign Service Information Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home 208 Pike Street Port Carbon , PA 17965 (570)-622-8411 Send Flowers Obituary

Christy Lou McGowan, 63, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.



Born in Pottsville, Nov. 15, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Carmen and Tony Deramo and the late Charles Briest.



Christy was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1973, and then went on to graduate from the Ford Business School in Pottsville. She worked at the Miners National Bank and the M&T Bank in Pottsville.



Christy was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon, and enjoyed going yard saling and spending time with her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Briest.



Christy is survived by a son, Billy McGowan and his wife, Ann, Port Carbon; a daughter, Marcy Kleckner, Orwigsburg; four grandchildren, Billy, Brenna, Vernon and Kallie; three sisters, Sue Bennett and her longtime companion, Don McGovern, Pottsville, Jane Wolfe and her husband, Mike, Palo Alto, and Angie Briest, Williamsport; nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Chris Rotharpt officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Christy Lou McGowan, 63, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.Born in Pottsville, Nov. 15, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Carmen and Tony Deramo and the late Charles Briest.Christy was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1973, and then went on to graduate from the Ford Business School in Pottsville. She worked at the Miners National Bank and the M&T Bank in Pottsville.Christy was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon, and enjoyed going yard saling and spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Briest.Christy is survived by a son, Billy McGowan and his wife, Ann, Port Carbon; a daughter, Marcy Kleckner, Orwigsburg; four grandchildren, Billy, Brenna, Vernon and Kallie; three sisters, Sue Bennett and her longtime companion, Don McGovern, Pottsville, Jane Wolfe and her husband, Mike, Palo Alto, and Angie Briest, Williamsport; nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Chris Rotharpt officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close