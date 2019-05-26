Christy Lou McGowan, 63, of Port Carbon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 15, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Carmen and Tony Deramo and the late Charles Briest.
Christy was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1973, and then went on to graduate from the Ford Business School in Pottsville. She worked at the Miners National Bank and the M&T Bank in Pottsville.
Christy was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Port Carbon, and enjoyed going yard saling and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Briest.
Christy is survived by a son, Billy McGowan and his wife, Ann, Port Carbon; a daughter, Marcy Kleckner, Orwigsburg; four grandchildren, Billy, Brenna, Vernon and Kallie; three sisters, Sue Bennett and her longtime companion, Don McGovern, Pottsville, Jane Wolfe and her husband, Mike, Palo Alto, and Angie Briest, Williamsport; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Pastor Chris Rotharpt officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 26, 2019