Clair G. "Fetter" Yeasted, 94, of Pottsville, died Sunday at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
He was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Pottsville, a son of the late George and Theresa Montag Yeastedt.
He was a 1943 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.
He was an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, serving as a medic.
He worked for Anthracite Bureau of Mines, Pennsylvania Railroad and U.S. Postal Service prior to retiring.
Fetter was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Catholic War Veterans Post 1051 and a life member of American Hose Fire Company, all of Pottsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina E. "Jean" Yeasted, on April 17, 2018; siblings, Eleanor Forney, Marie Majestic, Marcella Montour, Rita Davis, Vincent Yeasted, Robert Yeastedt, Cryil Yeastadt and Alberta Corttis.
Surviving are three sons, Joseph Yeasted and his wife, Judith, West Lawn, Jerry Yeasted and his wife, Jane, Pottsville, and James Yeasted and his wife, Sharon, Pottsville; two daughters, Regina Freiler and her husband, Joe, Pottsville, and Kerry Swavely and her husband, Ben, Birdsboro; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Yeastedt, Minersville; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Fetter's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 6, 2020