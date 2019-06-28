Clair S. Boady, 89, and his wife, Rosemary C. Boady, 85, both of Ringtown, passed away earlier this month at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Clair passed away on June 3, and Rosemary on June 12, both as a result of an automobile accident in Berks County.



Clair was born on Jan. 6, 1930, in Reading, to the late Lester and Laura Boady. Rosemary was born on Dec. 13, 1933, to the late James and Margaret "Ryan" Walsh.



Besides their parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, James and Joseph; five sisters, Margaret Walsh, Anna Navitsky, Dorothy Kramer, Irene Thomas and Theresa Guers.



Clair was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a steel worker for NGK Metals for 46 years and then worked part-time for Rinaldi's Chevrolet/Chrysler-Jeep. He was a member of Harry A. Case American Legion Post 289 in Ringtown, the VFW, the steelworkers union and enjoyed fishing.



Rosemary was a graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School and then was employed by Stoudt Realty in Reading for many years.



Clair and Rosemary leave behind their son, Bryan Boady, of Ringtown. Clair is also survived by one sister, Patricia Ann Boady, Reading. Rosemary is survived by one sister, Jackie Dick, Shenandoah. Together they also leave several nieces and nephews.



Scripture services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with military and religious services. Please visit our website for further information, www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 28, 2019