Claire E. Cope, 87, of Meadville, formerly of Pottsville, died Monday evening at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, Meadville.

Born March 2, 1933, in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Clare E. and Elizabeth (Caton) Speidel.

After graduating from the former Frackville High School, Claire attended Albright College and graduated in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in the arts. She retired as a case manager from Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services. She enjoyed traveling and was a civil war and history buff, as well as a huge animal lover. She loved Jeopardy and playing games with her family. She was also a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allan T. Cope, who passed away Nov. 1, 2003.

She is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Gentile, wife of Jim, of Greenville, Rebecca Quigley, of Clarksboro, N.J., and Rachel Anderson, wife of Stephen, of Sanford, Mich.; six grandchildren, Tyler, Alex and Madelyn Gentile, Ryan and Nicholas Quigley and Sean Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Scarlette Gentile.

Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family on the grounds of Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to share a memory for the Cope family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
