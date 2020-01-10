|
Claire M. Mallick, 94, of Tamaqua, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Aug. 25, 1925, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary "Tomczyk" Cichocki.
Claire was a 1943 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School. She worked for several local businesses over the years and was last employed by American Red Cross until she was 82 years old. She was a member of the former Holy Ghost Polish National Church, Shenandoah, for many years, where she served as treasurer. She belonged to Polish Ladies Social Club and was the last member of Polka Belles, where she also served as treasurer. Claire enjoyed spending time at the casino. She also enjoyed cooking; Her family and friends are going to certainly miss her famous meatballs.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Michael Mallick, in 1964; two brothers, Michael and Frank Cichocki; two sisters, Joan Gontec and Theresa Gogolla.
Claire leaves behind one son, Ted Mallick, with his wife, Nancy, of Conshohocken; one daughter, Pam Klitsch, with her husband, Mark, of Tamaqua; four grandchildren, Michael Mallick, Stephanie McKenna with Joe, Janelle Do with Linh and Shawn Klitsch with Abigail. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Russell and Nora McKenna and Oliver Klitsch; nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John the Baptist Polish National Catholic Church, Frackville, by Father Robert Plichta. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to Mass from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A burial will follow services in the Holy Ghost Polish National Church Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Contributions in Claire's memory may be made to The Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society or American Red Cross. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is handling the arrangements. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
