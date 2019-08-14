|
|
After 65 years, Claire M. "Prunie" Schultz, of Pottsville, closed her eyes forever the afternoon of Aug. 9, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, Feb. 13, 1954, to Louis and Miriam "Mim" (Kanter) Tassone.
Prunie was a member of the Pottsville AMVETS and a beloved member of Buck Fever, in Pottsville, whose members she considered extended family.
She's now reunited with her parents, her sisters, Donna, Louise and Patsy, and her younger brother, Richard.
Sadly, she leaves behind her husband of 45 years, Edward "Butch" Schultz; son, Todd "Bimmer" Schultz and Lisa; granddaughter, Alana; furry friends, Marley and Prince; brother, Ned Heffner; nieces and nephews; lots of family; a gazillion friends.
Honoring Prunie's wishes, her family will not have funeral services. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019