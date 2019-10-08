Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Reading
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara B. Reading

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara B. Reading Obituary
Clara B. Reading, 97, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, at Masonic Home, Elizabethtown, where she had been a resident.

Born in Hinton, Okla., April 17, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Autha (Waters) Hofman.

She was the widow of Charles I. Reading.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by sons, Dwayne and Charles Reading; and granddaughter, Sallie Reading.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.

Clara was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and she also belonged to the Schuylkill County Quilter's Guild.

Clara had been previously employed by Blue Mountain School District, having worked in the cafeteria.

She is survived by son, Dwight Reading and wife, Kay, Orwigsburg; daughter, Cathy Miller, wife of William E., Cressona; grandchildren, Brenna, Fallon, Kelsey, Connor, Karlie, Joshua, Sarah, Susan, Brandon, Heather and William H.; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Eleanor, Trinity, Julian, Braydon and Aliyah.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Eric Ritz officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now