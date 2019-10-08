|
Clara B. Reading, 97, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, at Masonic Home, Elizabethtown, where she had been a resident.
Born in Hinton, Okla., April 17, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Autha (Waters) Hofman.
She was the widow of Charles I. Reading.
In addition to her parents and husband, Clara was preceded in death by sons, Dwayne and Charles Reading; and granddaughter, Sallie Reading.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Clara was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and she also belonged to the Schuylkill County Quilter's Guild.
Clara had been previously employed by Blue Mountain School District, having worked in the cafeteria.
She is survived by son, Dwight Reading and wife, Kay, Orwigsburg; daughter, Cathy Miller, wife of William E., Cressona; grandchildren, Brenna, Fallon, Kelsey, Connor, Karlie, Joshua, Sarah, Susan, Brandon, Heather and William H.; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Eleanor, Trinity, Julian, Braydon and Aliyah.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Eric Ritz officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2019