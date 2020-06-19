Home

Clara Brandewie

Clara Brandewie Obituary
Clara Brandewie, 88, of Seabeck, Wash., passed away June 1, 2020.

Clara was born March 19, 1932, in Gilberton, to John and Helen Cumers.

She graduated from Mahanoy City High School in 1949 and went on to work as a telephone operator for Lakewood Telephone Company. She later took a job as assistant bookkeeper at Mahanoy City Lumber Company. Clara moved to Atlantic City, where she worked as a PBX operator for South Jersey Gas Company and, after a few years, was promoted to secretary to vice president of operations. Clara retired from South Jersey Gas Company after marrying Michael Brandewie in 1966. In her spare time, Clara enjoyed bowling, gardening, knitting, dancing and, after moving to the great northwest, took up golf and dominoes at Kitsap Golf & Country Club.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents, John and Helen; brother, Albert.

Clara volunteered at American Cancer Society Discover Shop since 2002 and enjoyed many friendships she developed there, as well as meeting the many customers who came into the shop each week.

A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a date to be determined. At her request, there will be a Celebration of Life service at Kitsap Golf & Country Club at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kitsap Golf & Country Club. The friends Clara made at Kitsap Golf & Country Club helped her through the most difficult time in her life, when her beloved Michael of 32 years passed away. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2020
