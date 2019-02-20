Clara K. Hooper, 88, of Conrad Richter Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born Dec. 27, 1930, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Rose Alleman Heverly.
Clara worked at Pennfield Farms in Fredericksburg.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert C. Hooper; two sons, William Hooper and Robert Hooper.
Surviving are two daughters, Shirley and husband, Thomas Graham, of Lebanon, and Jacqueline and husband, Ken Freysinger, of Hummelstown; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019