Clarence E. Fix Jr., 72, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.
Born in Pottsville, March 28, 1947, he was a son of the late Clarence E. Fix Sr. and Irene (Kuzio) Fix.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fix.
Clarence served in the Navy.
He worked as an independent carrier for The Republican-Herald.
Clarence is survived by a daughter, Jennifer McGovern; stepson, Brian Long Sr.; grandchildren, Austin and his fiancee, Rachel, Alec, Jaden, Lance, Brian Jr., Timothy, Ambrian and Kayla; great-grandchildren, including Aubrey; three sisters, Darlene Sep, Arelen Chiminitz and Eileen Houston; two brothers, Kermit and Charles Fix; godchildren, Timmy and Trisha.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
