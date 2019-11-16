Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Fix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. Fix Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence E. Fix Jr. Obituary
Clarence E. Fix Jr., 72, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Born in Pottsville, March 28, 1947, he was a son of the late Clarence E. Fix Sr. and Irene (Kuzio) Fix.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Fix.

Clarence served in the Navy.

He worked as an independent carrier for The Republican-Herald.

Clarence is survived by a daughter, Jennifer McGovern; stepson, Brian Long Sr.; grandchildren, Austin and his fiancee, Rachel, Alec, Jaden, Lance, Brian Jr., Timothy, Ambrian and Kayla; great-grandchildren, including Aubrey; three sisters, Darlene Sep, Arelen Chiminitz and Eileen Houston; two brothers, Kermit and Charles Fix; godchildren, Timmy and Trisha.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -