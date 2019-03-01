Clarence R. Freeman, 85, of Tremont, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center with his family at his side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence R. Freeman.
Born in Tremont, Oct. 20, 1933, he was a son of the late Theodore J. and Dora L. Richter Freeman.
He was a graduate of the former Tremont High School and of the Protestant faith.
He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1958 after serving two years and achieving a rating of specialist 4th class in the Tank Maintenance Division in the 83rd Ordinance Co at Fort Knox, Ky.
He retired after 35 years from the Lebanon VA Medical Center as a nurse's aide.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by his cat, Pluto, his constant companion.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kroh Freeman, in 2003; sister, Phyllis Le-han; stepsister, June Kieffer.
Surviving are two sons, Randall Freeman and his wife, Kristen, of Deturksville and Kevin Freeman, of Williamstown; a daughter, Lori Somers and her husband, David Sr., of Tremont; a stepbrother, Theodore J. Freeman Jr., of Lancaster; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, from the Chapel of the Di-mon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Germ-an Reformed Cemetery, Tremont. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2019