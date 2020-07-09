|
|
Claude "Tony" Zimmerman, 80, of Lansdale, formerly of Frackville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, at Lansdale Hospital.
Born July 10, 1939, in Shenandoah Heights, he was a son of the late Albert and Ada Miller Zimmerman.
He was a graduate of Frackville High School, Class of 1957.
He was a Marine veteran, having served with Company M 3rd Battalion and was last stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He worked as a section leader for copper mill section of Precision Tubing Co. for over 40 years until his retirement.
He was a member St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lansdale, and a member of American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Antalosky, April, 2020, and a brother, Robert Zimmerman.
Tony is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen Rabbitz Zimmerman; a daughter, Donna Zimmerman; two sons, Greg and his wife, Kathleen, and Kevin and his companion, Kimberly Smith, all of Lansdale; two grandchildren, Reggie and Chanel Cottman; great-grandchildren, Haiden and Evie Gradel; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation following CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment with military honors will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020